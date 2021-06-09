Texas Air Force base locked down after gunmen open fire from gate

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — An Air Force base in San Antonio is on lockdown after two people opened fire into the base from an outside gate, but no one is believed to be hurt.

Joint Base San Antonio first issued an “active shooter warning” midday Wednesday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown. An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

A follow-up message said there were no suspected injuries as of about 11:30 a.m. and that the gunfire was reported outside the base’s Valley Hi Gate.

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover.



Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

Officials later explained that two gunmen had fired shots from the gate toward an area where base personnel were training and then ran off when authorities responded.

“JBSA emergency responders are working with the SAPD to clear the area and search for the shooters,” the base wrote on Twitter.

San Antonio police said they were “assisting” in the situation but referred questions to the base.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.