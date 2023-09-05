LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the world’s rarest giraffes, which was born in July at the Brights Zoo in Tennessee, has been named Kipekee.

The name, meaning unique in Swahili, was revealed Monday morning on the “Today” show.

According to Brights Zoo, giraffe experts believe Kipekee is the only solid-color reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet.

(Photo: WJHL)

Over the past couple of weeks, the giraffe’s birth has put Brights Zoo in the international spotlight. Zoo director David Bright said he never could have imagined the impact Kipekee would have on his business.

“We expected a small uptick. Nothing like we’re having,” Bright said previously. Visitors have reportedly traveled from as far away as the United Kingdom for a chance to see the rare giraffe.

Brights Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day except Thursdays. The facility’s website is also providing tips for the best times to see Kipekee (and avoid crowds) in the coming week.