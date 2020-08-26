Teen arrested in fatal shooting at Kenosha protest, police say

KENOSHA, WI – AUGUST 25: Law enforcement hold a line on August 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As the city declared a state of emergency curfew, a third night of civil unrest occurred after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on August 23. Video shot of the incident appears to show Blake shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers while attempting to enter the drivers side of a vehicle. The 29-year-old Blake was undergoing surgery for a severed spinal cord, shattered vertebrae and severe damage to organs, according to the family attorneys in published accounts. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, Wisc. (CNN) — A 17-year-old Illinois resident connected to an overnight shooting during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, according to police in Antioch, Illinois.

Antioch Police said Wisconsin authorities issued an arrest warrant charging the teenager with first-degree intentional homicide. The suspect is in the custody of the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody of him from Illinois to Wisconsin.

“Our Village of Antioch is deeply saddened by all loss of life. Our hearts and prayers extend to the friends and family who lost a loved one,” Antioch Mayor Lawrence Hanson said in a statement.

The arrest comes less than a day after two people were killed and a third was seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha late Tuesday during the third night of protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, police said.

Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Kenosha Police Department said in a news release early Wednesday.

The person injured was taken to the hospital with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the names and ages of the victims are still being determined, according to the release.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told The New York Times his office is investigating whether the shooting resulted from a conflict between demonstrators and a group of men with weapons who were protecting businesses.

CNN has reached out to the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office.

The protests come days after police shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, multiple times as he tried to enter an SUV with his children in the vehicle.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney who represents the family, said police shot Blake after he had tried to break up an argument between two women. Police have not provided any information on what led up to the shooting.

Two Kenosha officers have been placed on administrative leave. The shooting is being investigated by the Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s office and the Wisconsin Justice Department’s division of criminal investigation, which plans to present a report to Graveley’s office within 30 days, it said.

Blake remains in the hospital but his family says he is paralyzed from the waist down. A family attorney said it would take a “miracle” for Blake to ever walk again.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Tuesday after cars and buildings were set ablaze. Evers also called in 250 members of the National Guard to assist.

Scenes from Tuesday’s violence

Late Tuesday, Anadolu Agency photographer Tayfun Coskun captured a series of images that show a fight between an armed civilian and protesters.

CJ Halliburton was recording on Facebook Live during the protests when he heard gunshots in the distance down the street from where he was standing.

Halliburton ran in the direction of the gunshots with other demonstrators in an attempt to see what had happened. As he inches closer to a gathering crowd, several more gunshots can be heard in the video.

“He shot that guy in the stomach,” Halliburton says in the video.

In the distance, a man can be heard yelling, “I need a medic,” followed by another round of gunshots.

“People are getting shot all around us,” Halliburton says in the video. “People are just getting shot everywhere guys.”

A separate video filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the moments after shots have already been fired and captures a man walking down the street with a long gun when he falls to the ground.

From a seated position, the video shows the man fires his weapon, jumps back to his feet and continues to walk down the street brandishing his weapon. The sound of several more gunshots is heard.

Sirens can be heard in the distance and the man who fired his weapon can be seen running toward police vehicles raising his hands in the air, but they drive past him.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.