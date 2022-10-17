CLEVELAND (WJW) – We now have our first look at “A Christmas Story Christmas,” the sequel to the holiday classic coming out next month.

HBO Max released the new teaser trailer Monday. It pays homage to the 1983 holiday classic, which shows the iconic house where Ralphie, played by Peter Billingsley, grew up. The “fragile” leg lamp, or what’s left of it, even makes an appearance.

Audio clips from the original film are played in the background and we get our first look at Billingsley reprising his role.

The sequel follows an adult Ralphie in the 1970s, who returns to his home on Cleveland Street to bring his kids a magical Christmas like the one from his childhood.

“A Christmas Story Christmas” will premiere on HBO Max on Nov. 17.

Several other actors will reprise their roles in the sequel, including Ian Petrella (Randy Parker), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and R.D. Robb (Schwartz).

Clay Kaytis, who was behind Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles,” will direct the sequel for Legendary and Warner Bros.

Much of the original movie was filmed in Cleveland, and the “A Christmas Story” House in Tremont has become a popular tourist attraction over the years.