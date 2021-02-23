Tahoe ski resort faces lawsuits after avalanche killed skier

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, skiers leave the parking lot at Alpine Meadows ski resort in Alpine Meadows, Calif., where avalanche killed one skier and seriously injured another. The widow and a friend of a man who was killed in an avalanche at a Lake Tahoe ski resort last year have filed separate lawsuits accusing the resort of negligently rushing to open the slopes in unsafe conditions for a holiday weekend that’s typically one of the busiest of the season. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Lake Tahoe ski resort is being sued by the widow of a skier killed in an avalanche last year and a close friend who was seriously injured.

The two lawsuits recently filed in California state court accuse Alpine Meadows of rushing to open the slopes prematurely for the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. Cole Comstock was killed and Kaley Bloom was seriously injured on Jan. 17th, 2020.

The lawsuits say the avalanche happened after days of heavy snow and high winds that increased avalanche risks.

Alpine Meadows called the avalanche a devastating day and expressed sympathy but said it could not comment on ongoing litigation.