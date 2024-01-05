For those who are heading into Valentine’s Day single or in non-traditional relationships, Sweethearts has the perfect candy for you.

The company announced the debut of “Situationship Boxes,” a product that leans into the dating trends of Gen Z. The candies will be available starting on Jan. 8 at 6 a.m. PST and can be purchased online.

The limited-edition boxes contain blurry or misprinted candies that are “as hard to read as Gen-Z relationships,” a news release said.

“Singles are taking ‘situationships’ to the next level this year, and Sweethearts is here for them,” Evan Brock, vice president of marketing for Spangler Candy Company, said in a statement. “The printing on Sweethearts isn’t always perfect. This is our way of embracing those imperfections in a way that taps into pop culture.”

A situationship is a term used to describe informal relationships and was ranked as one of the top four words of 2023 by Oxnard University Press.

A situationship is defined as “a romantic or sexual relationship that is not considered to be formal or established,” according to Dictionary.com.