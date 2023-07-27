TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One lucky person will receive free Subway sandwiches for life as part of the restaurant’s campaign to find their biggest fan, as long as that person commits to legally changing their name to “Subway.”

Subway fans can visit SubwayNameChange.com between 9 a.m. August 1 and 11:59 p.m. August 4 to enter the contest. By entering the contest, fans will have to agree that if they are selected as the winner, they’ll legally change their first name to “Subway,” which also happens to be a plot twist on an episode of the show “Community.”

The winner will receive $750 to cover the costs of legally changing their name, along with $50,000 in Subway gift cards, according to the rules.

A winner will be chosen via a random drawing on August 7, according to the official sweepstakes rules.

It’s not the only high-stakes promotion the sandwich chain has launched – would you rather change your name or get a footlong tattoo?

In July 2022, Subway offered free subs for life to anyone who agreed to get a 12-by-12-inch tattoo promoting the company’s “Subway Series” lineup.

James Kunz, who traveled to the Vegas event from Colorado, Got the massive tat inked across his upper back. Eight other people who got 3-inch by 3-inch tattoos received free subs for a year.

Subway has about 37,000 restaurants in 100 countries and territories.