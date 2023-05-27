The husband of a stock-car driver was arrested and charged with assault in connection with an attack on another driver’s father. (WJZY)

HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – Fans attending last Saturday’s weekly NASCAR-sanctioned race at Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina may have gotten more than they bargained for — both on the track and in the spotter’s stand.

Stock car drivers Landon Huffman and Annabeth Barnes-Crum only had a few laps left in the Advance Auto Parts Series event when Huffman performed a bump-and-run on the No. 12 car, after Barnes-Crum squeezed him to the wall. Barnes-Crum then attempted to strike back in return, but spun herself out instead.

Landon Huffman speaks with Nexstar’s WJZY about the circumstances surrounding the attack on his father at last Saturday’s race. (WJZY)

Shortly after, Barnes-Crum’s husband and fellow stock car driver Jake Crum, who was acting as his wife’s spotter, allegedly went over to former driver Robert Huffman, Landon’s father and spotter, and attacked him.

“He was busted up,” Landon Huffman told Nexstar’s WJZY on Thursday. “His nose was busted up. His eyes were beat up. Where he was being stomped on, he was bruised up.”

Landon also shared a video on YouTube containing a clip of the attack on his father — video which appears to show a man attempting to stomp on Robert Huffman.

Around the same time as the altercation in the spotter’s stand, Barnes-Crum rammed her car into Huffman’s during a caution, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Landon Huffman posted a YouTube video after the race, showing the damage to his vehicle.(Landon Huffman/YouTube)

“We all come here with an idea of what safe is, and we all are understanding of that,” said the younger Huffman. “Last Saturday was not that.”

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Jake Crum was arrested and charged with assault. He was released on a $500 bond.

NASCAR declined to comment on Saturday’s incident, instead referring all questions to Hickory Motor Speedway. A representative for the racetrack said officials had “dealt with” both Crum and Barnes-Crum, but would not go into specifics on any actions that had been taken.

A source within the NASCAR organization told WJZY that Crum is not a NASCAR member, and therefore cannot be penalized. He is, however, barred from participating in any NASCAR-sanctioned events.

Jake Crum was arrested and charged with assault after the incident, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy Alexander County Sheriff’s Office)

“It definitely gives us a bad look,” said Huffman. “That’s not the image that we would like to put out there or be perceived as across the short-track racing industry.”

Barnes-Crum declined to comment.