Soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen case kills self, 1 other person in custody

FORT HOOD, Texas (KETK) – The family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen announced Wednesday that two people have been arrested in the case, and that one of the suspects has now died by suicide.

Police confirmed in their own news conference Wednesday that an active-duty soldier who was a suspect in the case had killed himself after fleeing his base and being tracked down by police. His name is being withheld until his family can be notified by Army officials.

Another suspect — identified only as the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier — was also taken into custody and awaits charges in connection to Guillen’s disappearance.

“We believe that her remains were found,” Kahwam said in a news conference in Washington, D.C. “We believe that the suspect had killed himself in the morning. And that, unfortunately, does not provide us much information about how this happened, why this happened. About why a beautiful young soldier is not with us today.”

Guillen was last seen on April 22, but the search for her was called off on Tuesday after “partial human remains” were found near a river. While they have not yet been positively identified, authorities did say in a statement that they believe the remains belong to Guillen.

Her family called Wednesday for the formation of an independent organization where military members can report incidents of sexual harassment, saying Guillen was the victim of harassment before she disappeared.

