SAN DIEGO — Four members of the San Diego Humane Society’s Emergency Response Team are headed across the country Friday to help with animal rescues in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the organization announced.

The team of four will be deploying to help conduct water operations, in addition to animal search and rescues on land. The deployment comes after a request for help from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Two members of the ERT team will fly to Charlotte, North Carolina where they will pick up RVs and head to a staging location in Lee County, Florida, SDHS said.

The other two will be heading directly to Florida where other field responders are awaiting access to areas impacted by the hurricane.

The ERT deployment is expected to last 10 days, SDHS said. The team will be working with the ASPCA’s Disaster Response Team.