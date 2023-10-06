Related video above: Crowded skies: Military pilot’s first-hand UFO encounter

(WJW) – Looking to make $1 million? All you have to do is capture proof on your Ring camera that extraterrestrial life exists.

Ring announced the contest on social media, saying it is part of the home security company’s “million dollar search for extraterrestrials.”

To win the grand prize, you must provide unaltered scientific evidence of an extraterrestrial lifeform.

“Whether it’s a video of an extraterrestrial walking (or flying?) up your driveway and asking for directions or an unidentifiable lifeform exhibiting unusual and extraordinary behavior in your backyard—submit your best footage!” Ring said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The company says video submissions will be reviewed by an expert.

Ring camera owners who don’t find a real extraterrestrial can still participate, though. Everyone is welcome to submit videos in their best alien costumes for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

“Alien costumes and accessories, homemade spacecrafts, and Extraterrestrial-inspired communication with your Ring device are highly encouraged!” the company said.

The competition goes through Nov. 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

You must be a U.S. citizen and 18 or older to enter. Learn more about contest rules here.

Last month, NASA named its new director of research charged with investigating UFOs — or what the U.S. government calls unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

In September, the space agency said the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived. It released the findings after a yearlong study into UFOs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.