(WFLA) – “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer Ricky Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, announced they are divorcing after six years of marriage.

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, posted the announcement on their Instagram accounts Thursday. The pair originally connected on Instagram in 2015.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the Instagram posts stated. “Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

Martin and Yosef, who married in 2018, have two children: their daughter, Lucia, born in 2018, and their son, Renn, born in 2019. Martin will continue to raise his twin sons, Matteo and Valentino (born in 2008) as a single parent, according to PEOPLE.

The pair wrote in a joint statement to PEOPLE that their desire is also to preserve “the respect and love we have for each other.”

The announcement comes about a year after Martin’s nephew sought a restraining order against him over an alleged romantic relationship. The allegations were dropped several days later.

“It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Martin told NBC News last year.