(KTLA) — A new snack duo that pairs Pringles with caviar has taken TikTok by storm and is now available to consumers nationwide.

Pringles on Tuesday announced a brand-new collaboration with The Caviar Co. The two companies are launching the “Crisps and Caviar Collection,” which pairs different Pringles and caviar flavors together.

“Pringles and caviar are the high-low snacks the world didn’t know we needed, but the combination is simply delightful,” Petra Higby, chief executive officer and founder of The Caviar Co., said in a statement.

“We expertly paired our high-quality, sustainably sourced caviar and roe with Pringles flavors that complement each other in taste, aroma and texture – the result is a must-try collection that takes the guesswork out of pairing and serving caviar, is sure to elevate any occasion, and brings your caviar dreams to life.”

The “quiet luxury snack” originated from a trend on TikTok. Videos of content creators trying the unlikely pairing have been viewed millions of times.

The Pringles x The Caviar Co. ‘Crisps and Caviar’ Flight, which retails for $140, offers three different Pringles and two different caviar flavors. (Pringles)

The collection has three variations: “Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores,” “Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea” and “Pringles x The Caviar Co. ‘Crisps and Caviar’ Flight” – prices for the collection range from $49 to $140.

“From TikTok reviews to reality TV housewives, the nation is craving Pringles and caviar – and in true Pringles fashion, we’re satisfying the caviar-curious,” Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, said in a statement.

Consumers interested in trying the snack can purchase one of the three bundles online for a limited time while supplies last.