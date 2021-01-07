President Trump releases new video, focusing on ‘national unity’

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump released a video on Thursday evening, one day after a group of his supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and attacked the building as Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress were counting the Electoral College votes.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in calling on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.