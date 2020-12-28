Police release bodycam footage from downtown Nashville bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department released officer body camera footage Monday showing the minutes leading up to the downtown explosion Christmas morning.

The video shows footage from a body camera worn by Officer Michael Sipos, who was one of the officers who responded to the scene on 2nd Avenue near Commerce Street. The footage begins at 6:14 a.m. and the RV’s “evacuate now” recording can be heard in the background.

The explosion can be heard around four minutes into the video.

Officer Michael Sipos, 1 of the officers who responded to 2nd Ave N Christmas Day in the minutes prior to the explosion, had been issued a body camera just days earlier. Here is what he saw & heard: https://t.co/ytceSqc2Cp — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 28, 2020

Officer Sipos was one of several officers working to evacuate the area. In the video, he directs residents to leave the area.

Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the person responsible for Friday’s explosion. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said detectives were able to match Warner’s DNA from the scene to a hat and gloves he owned.

FBI agents said Warner’s RV identification number played a big role in the course of the investigation and it was positively matched as belonging to him.

Authorities are looking at whether paranoia over 5G technology might have played a role in Warner’s motive.