AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday’s annular solar eclipse was a small taste of what’s to come next April when a total solar eclipse will pass over several states. Now, Southwest Airlines is teasing a front-row view of the natural phenomenon with a handful of flights planned to operate during the total eclipse.

The total eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024. Unlike Saturday’s annular eclipse, which showcased a “ring of fire” as the moon covered the majority of the sun, the moon will completely cover the sun next spring.

The following Southwest flights “have the greatest likelihood of offering Customers onboard the best view of this moment,” company officials said in a blog post:

Southwest Flight #1252: Departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:45 p.m. CT, heads to Pittsburgh

Southwest Flight #1721: Departs Austin at 12:50 p.m. CT, heads to Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1910: Departs St. Louis at 1:20 p.m. CT, heads to Houston (Hobby)

A handful of other flights are expected to cross the path of totality while en route, per Southwest. Those include:

Southwest Flight #955: Departs Dallas (Love Field) at 12:50 p.m. CT, heads to Chicago (Midway)

Southwest Flight #506: Departs Milwaukee at 1:05 p.m. CT, heads to Dallas (Love Field)

Southwest Flight #1734: Departs Houston (Hobby) at 1:35 p.m. CT, heads to Indianapolis

Southwest Flight #1682: Departs Chicago (Midway) at 1:30 p.m. CT, heads to Austin

Southwest Flight #3108: Departs Nashville at 1:40 p.m. CT, heads to Dallas (Love Field)

More information on tickets and booking is available online.