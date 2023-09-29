(The Hill) — Sept. 28, 1971: Dianne Feinstein stands at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California. She was the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Nov. 27, 1978: Feinstein, president of the board of supervisors, sits next to Supervisor Carol Ruth Silver to hold a press conference following the killing of Mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey Milk. Feinstein, Moscone’s designated successor, was in her office a few feet away from the shootings. “I heard shots. I heard three,” said Feinstein. (Bettmann/ Getty Images)

Nov. 28, 1979: Then-San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein carries a candle as she leads an estimated 15,000 marchers also carrying candles during a march in memory of slain Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk in San Francisco. In the background is a sign that says “Gay Love is Gay Power.” Feinstein served as mayor from 1978 to 1988. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

Dec. 11, 1979: Feinstein emerges from a voting booth after casting her ballot, in a runoff election for mayor of San Francisco, between herself and supervisor Quentin Kopp. In the first round of the municipal elections on Nov. 6, 1979, Feinstein got 42 percent of the vote to Kopp’s 40 percent. (Bettmann/ Getty Images)

April 26, 1983: Then-San Francisco Mayor Diane Feinstein celebrates her victory of a recall move in San Francisco with her supporters. (Bettmann/ Getty Images)

May 2, 1984: Feinstein and singer Tony Bennett, who sang ” I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” hang on to the outside of a cable car in San Francisco before taking a test ride. (AP Photo/Jeff Reinking, File)

Oct. 12, 1992: Whoopi Goldberg and Feinstein chat during MTV’s Bill Clinton for President Rally at Irvine Meadows Amphitheater in Irvine, CA, United States. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc via Getty)

March 22, 1996: Sen. Feinstein, accompanied by Sen. Paul Simon, (D-Ill.) holds an AR-15 assault-style rifle with a collapsible stock during a Capitol Hill news conference after the House voted to repeal the two-year-old assault-style firearms ban. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Aug. 14, 2000: Then-U.S. First Lady and New York US Senate candidate Hillary Clinton is greeted by Feinstein at the Democratic National Convention at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)



May 14, 2002: Then-US President George W. Bush signs the Enhanced Border Security and Visa Entry Reform Act into law joined by Feinstein and other U.S. senators in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. The Bill created a number of new requirements to increase border security, including an increase in the number of Immigration and Naturalization Service inspectors, the use of machine-readable passports, and a prohibition against the use of certain visas by individuals from countries considered to be sponsors of terrorism. (TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Jan. 18, 2005: National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice, then-President Bush’s Secretary of State nominee, sits next to Feinstein prior to her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, D.C. Democrats at the time questioned Rice about her role in the handling of faulty intelligence reports leading to the invasion of Iraq. (Shaun Heasley/Getty Images)

Jan. 20, 2009: Then-U.S. President Barack Obama surrounded by members of the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), including Feinstein, in the President’s Room after signing his first act as president, a proclamation, moments after being sworn in as the 44th President of the United States during the inaugural ceremony in Washington. Then-Vice President Joe Biden stands nearby. (Molly Riley-Pool/Getty Images)

Oct. 4, 2017: Feinstein holds a news conference to announce proposed gun control legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. It came in reaction to the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and hundreds injured. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

May 28, 2018: Kenneth C. Johnson of the National Cemetery Administration, from left, stands with San Francisco mayoral candidate and Board of Supervisors President London Breed, Feinstein, California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White at a Memorial Day Commemoration at San Francisco National Cemetery in the Presidio in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Sept. 27, 2018: Feinstein, a Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member, speaks to members of the press in the Senate Basement in Washington, D.C. At the time, Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Feb. 3, 2020: Feinstein walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sept. 6, 2023: Feinstein attended a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on judicial nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. During the hearing, the committee considered five judges for federal vacancies. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)