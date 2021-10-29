PETA wants MLB to change ‘Bullpen’ to ‘Arm Barn’

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 25: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros throws in the bullpen before game two of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

PETA announced during the World Series that Major League Baseball (MLB) should change the name of ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn.’

PETA’s Vice President Tracy Reiman released a statement on the name change, “Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals. PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

According to PETA’s Twitter account, the term bullpen “refers to the area of a ‘bull’s pen’ where bulls are held before they are slaughtered.”

PETA alco changed their name to ‘Arm Barn’ on Twitter

“Bullpen” refers to the area of a “bull’s pen” where bulls are held before they are slaughtered—it’s a word with speciesist roots & we can do better than that.



Switching to “arm barn” would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals 💪⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2FzSpDG9mQ — Arm Barn (@peta) October 28, 2021