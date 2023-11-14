ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Frontier Airlines is offering a flash sale Tuesday through which you can get 100% off base fares for travel to many destinations.

This is part of the low-cost airline’s early Black Friday promotions. Just use the code SAVE100 when booking on FlyFrontier.com.

Now is a good time to plan your winter travel while taking advantage of this one-day deal.

The sale is for travel between Nov. 29, 2023, and March 6, 2024, with travel days on Mondays through Thursdays and Saturdays. But you have to book by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

You also must book a round trip to get the discount — which applies to both domestic and international flights — and it may only be applied to the base fare, not taxes and fees.

Some routes have restrictions and blackout dates. Here are the blackout dates for the deal: Dec. 15-31, 2023; Jan. 1-8 and 16, 2024; Feb. 8-12, 19 and 22-23, 2024, and March 2, 2024. Certain route exclusions apply. Got to Frontier’s website for more details.

More information from Frontier Airlines:

Except as noted: Travel to Las Vegas, NV, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Las Vegas, NV, Tuesday through Friday; Travel to Orlando, FL, Sunday through Wednesday; Travel from Orlando, FL, Tuesday through Friday. Directionality between markets applies in both directions. Frontier Airlines

The airline is known for providing low-cost options. Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines offered a $299 pass for unlimited fall and winter trips.