DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wayne National Forest in Ohio could soon have a new name.

Members of the American Indian Tribes and the local community are requesting the U.S. Forest Service change the name of Wayne National Forest, located in southeastern Ohio.

According to the Forest Service, the name comes from General Anthony Wayne. He is said to have led a “violent campaign” against the indigenous community in Ohio.

The forest is expected to be renamed Buckeye National Forest.

“Our intention is to listen to Tribal Nations and community members, and take the actions needed to better serve them,” said Forest Supervisor Lee Stewart. “The new name embraces the forest’s identity as Ohio’s only national forest and the welcoming, inclusive nature of the people of Ohio.”

Ohio National Forest and Koteewa National Forest are also under consideration as potential new names for the forest.

The public is able to make a comment and share feedback through Tuesday, Sept. 5. If you would like to share your thoughts, click here.

Other national parks and federal landmarks have been making similar changes in recent years, scrubbing names derogatory to Native Americans from federal use.