SAN DIEGO, Calif. — For many, the holidays can be a stressful time. According to a new survey by BetterHelp, nearly half of Americans are worried about their mental health during this season.

Experts from the therapy service questioned more than 1,000 adults about factors that contribute to stress as well as coping mechanisms they choose to use during this time.

The top reasons for a negatively impacted well-being, according to the respondents, included the state of the economy, managing family dynamics at seasonal gatherings and holiday stressors like shopping and cooking.

So, how do these people intend to cope with their stress?

The survey shows 32% of respondents say they plan to handle the added tension by stress eating, 42% say they intend to sleep more and 22% say they will turn to social media as a distraction.

Additionally, 32% of respondents say they will turn to healthy outlets such as exercise, while 22% intend to pamper themselves with “self-care” and another 35% will be binge watching television.

BetterHelp findings show one-in-three people will deal with stress by choosing to talk to someone about it, whether that’s a friend, family member or therapist.

On the jollier side of things, the therapy platform offered these tips to help alleviate stress this holiday season:

-Go easy on yourself by giving yourself permission to feel and express emotions as they arise.

-Remember to make time for yourself and prioritize the things that will allow you to enjoy the holiday.

-Set boundaries with family during gatherings. When you find yourself frustrated, don’t be afraid to step outside, find something else to focus on for a few minutes, or set clear boundaries about what you do or do not want to discuss.

-Accept that less may be more. Prioritize the moments that are most meaningful to you and allow yourself to skip the ones that no longer bring you joy.

The roads may be busier and our bank accounts may require extra balancing, but BetterHelp says Americans facing life’s challenges can look to these tips to improve overall mental health this holiday season.