Nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance: poll

US President Joe Biden speaks about lowering health care costs during a visit to Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Virginia, on February 10, 2022. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

(The Hill) – Nearly 60 percent of Americans disapprove of President Biden’s job performance as his approval rating sinks even further, according to a new CNN poll released Thursday.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans said they disapprove of Biden’s performance, while only 41 percent approved. The same poll in December found that 49 percent of Americans approved and 51 percent disapproved of Biden.

In the new survey, only 36 percent of independents and 9 percent of Republicans approved of the job Biden is doing. Eighty-three percent of Democrats still approve of Biden, but that’s a drop from 94 percent from last summer.

In a sign of how tough it could be to turn the tide, when those who disapproved of Biden were asked to name one thing that they approved of during his tenure, 56 percent could not come up with an answer.

The survey is the latest in a string of polls showing Biden’s approval plummeting.

The administration has been hit with criticism from across the political spectrum over inflation, its handling of the coronavirus, foreign policy and more.

It has responded by touting its infrastructure bill and deployment of vaccinations across the country, though those arguments have thus far failed to stop the backslide in Biden’s poll numbers.

The poor polling has caused Democrats to sound the alarm over the November midterm elections, warning that such low approval ratings could lead to Republicans flipping both chambers of Congress.

The concern is put in particularly sharp relief when compared to the 2010 cycle, when a massive Republican wave helped the GOP flip more than 60 House seats and retake the chamber. In January 2010, Americans were roughly evenly split on how then-President Obama’s first year in office went. Now, 57 percent of Americans said Biden’s first year in office was a failure.

CNN poll, conducted by SSRS, surveyed 1,527 adults from Jan. 10 to Feb. 6 digitally or by telephone with a live interviewer. It has a 3.3 percentage point margin of error.