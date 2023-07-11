MyPillow is auctioning off hundreds of pieces of equipment and subleasing some manufacturing spaces amid what founder and CEO Mike Lindell calls “a massive, massive cancellation.”

Lindell, in an interview with the Star Tribune, said MyPillow lost $100 million from “attacks by box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

Several retailers, including Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kohl’s, pulled MyPillow products from their shelves after Lindell continued to claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Trump.

The Chaska-based manufacturing company appears to be using the website K-BID Online Auctions, where they’re auctioning items including forklifts, conveyors belts, printers, electronics, commercial supplies and more.

Lindell said he can replace any auctioned items if the retailers “ever came back.”

Lindell told the Star Tribune that the company is subleasing some of its manufacturing spaces in Shakopee, Minn., as its demands are different for direct sales than what was needed with retailers.

“If the box stores ever came back we could have it if we needed it, but we don’t need that,” Lindell told the Star Tribune. “It affected a lot of things when you lose that big of a chunk [of revenue].”

Lindell is currently facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems, who claim Lindell’s accusations of fraud, election rigging, and conspiracy have hurt the company’s brand.

Lindell was ordered in April to pay $5 million to a software developer who debunked Lindell’s data about the election after the MyPillow CEO vowed to pay that amount to anyone who could debunk his data allegedly proving election fraud. An arbitration panel ruled that software expert Robert Zeidman successfully disproved Lindell’s claims and ordered the payment within 30 days.

Lindell refused to pay and filed a motion in May to have the ruling tossed out. Zeidman responded and filed a petition in a federal court in Minnesota to get Lindell to pay the $5 million plus 10 percent interest per year until it’s paid.

According to reporting from The Washington Post, vacating the award would require the court determining the panel committed misconduct, exceeded its powers or that the process was corrupt.