2 dead, eight others injured after shooting at Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police confirm there are two people dead and numerous others injured after a shooting at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the preliminary count for the number of people shot is 10: One was killed by police, another died from other gunfire, and eight others were injured.

Neudigate said the initial crime scene was at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue around 11:24 p.m.

Neudigate said numerous shots were fired and eight people were injured at that time.

As officers were actively working that scene, there were additional shots in the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. That resulted in an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer resulting in a police intervention shooting.” That person died, Neudigate said.

A second person who wasn’t part of the officer-involved shooting — and believed not to be a part of the original shooting incident either — also died at the scene.

The chief also said an officer was also struck by a car and taken to a hospital during the department’s response. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach,” Neudigate said. “Many different crime scenes.”

Police said around 1:15 a.m. that officers were present in the area between 17th and 22nd streets. Police also asked people to avoid the area as they work the scene.

Neudigate said that the scene was “stable” as of his brief press conference around 1:45 p.m.

WAVY News 10 is on the scene and saw Virginia Beach police detaining multiple people around 1:30 a.m. EST. The reason for their detention was not immediately clear.

Neudigate said they had multiple people who had been stopped and were in custody, but their involvement in the incident wasn’t completely clear yet.

Traffic cameras at the Oceanfront showed a large police presence and multiple roads blocked off. At least one ambulance could also be seen from the cameras.

VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted information saying that police activity had closed all eastbound travel lanes near mile-marker 25 on Interstate 264. That notice was put out around 12:20 a.m.

All eastbound lanes on I-264 at mile-marker 23.2 — First Colonial Road north at Exit 21B — in Virginia Beach and the entrance ramp were also closed as of 12:40 a.m.

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available. Neudigate said police would be working the scene through the night.

Traffic blocked off at Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

