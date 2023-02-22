PINE HILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando journalist and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a shooting in Central Florida on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said deputies were called to a shooting around 11 a.m. on Hialeah Street.

Deputies said a woman in her 20s was shot and later died from her injuries.

After investigators left the scene, a news crew was parked outside the home where the homicide happened.

Mina said a man identified as 19-year-old Keith Moses walked up to the news vehicle and shot two people from News 13, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

Mina said Moses then walked to another street, and into a house, where he shot a 9-year-old and her mother.

Mina said Moses is in custody.

