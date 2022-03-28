Feeling stressed? Well, you’re not alone as the cause of stress ranges from family and safety to financials and work.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the world, a study by the American Psychological Association revealed that one in three Americans sometimes feel so stressed about the pandemic that it hurts their ability to make basic decisions.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released its research comparing 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life. It takes a look at overall stress levels across the U.S.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Work-Related Stress Money-Related Stress Family-Related Stress Health- & Safety-Related Stress 1 Louisiana 61.38 3 2 7 2 2 Nevada 60.17 17 7 1 10 3 New Mexico 58.85 10 3 2 18 4 West Virginia 57.84 26 4 10 1 5 Mississippi 57.52 6 1 22 5 6 Arkansas 55.46 16 6 24 3 7 Oklahoma 54.66 9 17 6 8 8 Alabama 54.61 28 9 11 4 9 Texas 53.38 2 32 4 14 10 Tennessee 52.21 32 10 17 7 11 Kentucky 51.00 29 12 28 6 12 North Carolina 50.21 23 23 3 23 13 Florida 49.10 42 14 5 27 14 California 49.08 21 15 8 32 15 Arizona 49.04 41 16 9 20

In California, the state’s housing affordability ranks high on the list of stressors, ranking second in the U.S. while average hours worked per week is in the bottom tier at 43rd, according to the study.

For the full report, click here.