Feeling stressed? Well, you’re not alone as the cause of stress ranges from family and safety to financials and work.

And with the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the world, a study by the American Psychological Association revealed that one in three Americans sometimes feel so stressed about the pandemic that it hurts their ability to make basic decisions.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, recently released its research comparing 50 states across 41 key indicators of stress to determine the places to avoid and achieve a more relaxing life. It takes a look at overall stress levels across the U.S.

Overall Rank* StateTotal Score Work-Related Stress Money-Related Stress Family-Related Stress Health- & Safety-Related Stress 
1Louisiana61.383272
2Nevada60.17177110
3New Mexico58.85103218
4West Virginia57.84264101
5Mississippi57.5261225
6Arkansas55.46166243
7Oklahoma54.6691768
8Alabama54.61289114
9Texas53.38232414
10Tennessee52.213210177
11Kentucky51.002912286
12North Carolina50.212323323
13Florida49.104214527
14California49.082115832
15Arizona49.044116920

In California, the state’s housing affordability ranks high on the list of stressors, ranking second in the U.S. while average hours worked per week is in the bottom tier at 43rd, according to the study.

For the full report, click here.