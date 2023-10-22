LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands are expected to travel to Las Vegas in the coming weeks for Formula 1 and the Super Bowl, but there is concern about what some of these guests could leave behind in their hotel rooms.

In August, Nexstar’s KLAS obtained records from the Southern Nevada Health District showing bed bugs had been found at seven hotels along the Vegas Strip since early 2022: Circus Circus, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, Palazzo, Tropicana, MGM Grand, and Sahara.

Newly obtained records from health officials show bed bugs were found at two more Las Vegas Strip resort hotels in July and August.

According to a report, a guest staying at the Venetian complained about finding bed bugs on July 29 and was moved to another suite. An inspection three days later discovered the insects.

Weeks later, a guest at Park MGM reported bed bugs to managers there on Aug. 14. The next day the room was inspected, and it tested positive.

KLAS made several unsuccessful attempts to get a comment from the hotels.

“The hotel has the ultimate responsibility, period, because nobody is going to be bringing bedbugs in purposely,” Brian Virag, a bed bug attorney based in Southern California, said.

Virag said hotel housekeeping is trained to look for these insects, but guests should be proactive.

“You really need to be checking between the baseboard and the mattress because bed bugs don’t like a whole lot of commotion,” Virag said.

He added that people should avoid placing their luggage on beds or near carpeting.

“You do have rights in a hotel to have a safe, habitable space to sleep,” he noted.

MGM International Resorts owns Park MGM, and they previously told KLAS in a statement, “We have comprehensive procedures in place to address and resolve any issue that may arise.”

The Southern Nevada Health District previously told KLAS that if a hotel addresses bed bugs in a room once it learns of them, there will not be a fine assessed against the hotel. If there are ongoing complaints and the hotel does not provide adequate pest control, the hotel can be fined.