ST. LOUIS – M&M’s is introducing a Halloween Rescue Squad that will refill your candy bowl with M&M’s this Halloween. These M&Ms are free and can be delivered to your door in under an hour.

In order to get this deal, check out the website at 2 p.m. on October 31st to get free candy.

The program is by Gopuff, which has partnered with M&M’s to ensure you have candy on October 31st. This promotion is only available for one day and within Gopuff’s delivery areas, while supplies last.

Gopuff specializes in delivering food and other items. They are headquartered in Philadelphia and have a network of over 500 micro-fulfillment centers in more than 650 U.S. cities.