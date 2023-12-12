WINFIELD, Mo. (KTVI) – An 18-year-old high school senior was shot and killed in a tragic duck hunting incident in Missouri over the weekend, according to authorities.

Investigators said Trent Busch died from a gunshot wound while duck hunting at the Ted Shanks Conservation Area in Pike County, about 100 miles north of St. Louis, on Sunday.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooting was an accident with no malicious intent.

A Missouri Department of Conservation official said Busch was with a group of friends but added that it’s too soon to release specifics about what happened. He said that even though the shooting appears to be a tragic accident, the investigation is continuing.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Missouri Department of Conservation in the investigation.

Busch was a senior at Winfield High School. The school’s principal, Jill Johler, described the teen as a sparkling star who made her laugh every day and those around him smile.

“He was just one of those children who brought light to the building,” said Johler. “He’s just beloved by his friends and by us.”

The teen spent half of his school days in a welding program.

“He could overcome any challenges that were put in his way,” said Johler. “He did so with great force and determination.”

She said the school offered additional counseling and a safe space for any students or staff in need of additional support.

Johler added that Busch’s family wants others to know their loved one died doing something he loved and hopes there will also be support for those who were with him.