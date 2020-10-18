Missing hiker found 12 days after disappearing at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Rangers confirmed Sunday that a missing hiker has been found 12 days after she was last seen entering Zion National Park.

Search and rescue crews found Holly Suzanne Courtier inside the park Sunday after a tip from a park visitor who believed they saw her. Courtier has been reunited with her family, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Courtier, 38, had been missing since Oct. 6, when rangers said a private shuttle bus dropped her off at the Grotto park area. She was scheduled to be picked up at 4:40 p.m. but never returned to catch the shuttle.

Her daughter described Courtier as an avid hiker who had visited Zion several times. The National Park Service enlisted help from K-9 units and drones during the extensive search for Courtier. Her travel plans inside the park were unknown.

Rangers said Courtier left the park Sunday and is now with family. They released a statement thanking everyone involved in the search.

Full statement: “We are overjoyed that she was found safely today. We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up hope. We are also so grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn’t have been possible without the network of people who came together.”

Details about where she was found inside the park and her condition have not yet been released.