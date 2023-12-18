Actor Jonathan Majors is out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shortly after a jury in New York found him guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, Marvel reportedly severed ties with the rising star.

Majors was acquitted of a different assault charge and aggravated harassment.

Marvel Studios dropped the actor following the high-profile court case, according to Variety.

Majors debuted in the MCU as the villain He Who Remains in Season 1 of “Loki” in 2021. He reprised the role in Season 2 this year.

Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York, on Dec. 18, 2023. The actor is accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend as the two struggled over a phone in the back seat of a chauffeured car. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

He starred as Kang the Conqueror in February’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Lovecraft Country” actor was supposed to star in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” which was due out in May of 2026.

The movie is still “in the script phase,” according to the outlet.

It’s unclear what will happen to Majors’ former role now. It’s up for question if the studio will recast the part or rewrite the story altogether.

The “Creed III” actor was arrested in March following a dispute with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, a British dancer.

The altercation began in the backseat of a chauffeured car and continued in the streets of Manhattan, New York.

Jabbari accused Majors of attacking her inside the vehicle which left her in “excruciating” pain. She said he struck her in the head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

Majors’ lawyers said she was the aggressor, alleging that she flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message on his phone sent by another woman. They said Jabbari had spread a “fantasy” to take down the actor, who was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely.

After his arrest, Majors was fired by his manager, 360 Entertainment, and publicist, The Lede Company.

So far Majors hasn’t publicly released a statement regarding Marvel’s decision.