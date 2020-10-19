Many homes likely lost in Colorado fires

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Nearly 3,000 people were forced to flee from a fast-moving fire in north-central Colorado and authorities believe many homes were lost.

The CalWood fire started around noon Saturday and was pushed by strong winds. Evacuations were ordered and by Sunday morning the fire had burned nearly 14 square miles.

Boulder County officials say that based on the path of the fire, they believe houses were burned northwest of Boulder. Boulder County Emergency Operations Center officials say the more humid weather Sunday morning should help fire crews. Another fire started in Boulder County on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of about 145 homes.