OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City officials are on the scene of a man scaling the Devon Tower in downtown.

Officials say one man on the ground ran from police while another is climbing the outside of the building.

He streamed the event on Instagram saying this was in protest of abortion.

The man didn’t appear to have any climbing gear with him but he is using chalk.

He would climb a few floors and then stops to rest.

He reached the top where officials were waiting for him.

Morning meteorologist Emily Sutton says winds near the top of the building are around 35-40 mph.

The Devon Tower has 50 floors and is the tallest building in Oklahoma and is located 333 W Sheridan Ave.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.