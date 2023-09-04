Labor Day is the last day Krispy Kreme customers can purchase the popular strawberry glazed doughnut, company officials announced.

First introduced in 2020 and last offered in 2021, Krispy Kreme brought back the strawberry glazed doughnut for a four-day run to kick off September.

Krispy Kreme described the return of the item as a “sweet sendoff” to summer before the fall season officially started later in the month. (Krispy Kreme)

Krispy Kreme described the return of the item as a “sweet sendoff” to summer before the fall season officially started later in the month.

The doughnuts will be available for in-shop purchases, pickup and delivery via the Krispy Kreme app at participating locations nationwide.

The company didn’t disclose plans on when the item will return.

In honor of the treat, Rhode by Hailey Bieber released a limited edition strawberry-flavored peptide lip treatment.