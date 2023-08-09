(The Hill) — Kelly Ripa says it’s “depressing,” but she doesn’t expect to see a woman in the White House in her lifetime.

“This goes regardless of political affiliation: Women have to deal with so much bulls— in every facet of life,” Ripa said on her “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, released Wednesday.

“But when it comes to politics, take that and put it to the 100th power,” the “Live! With Kelly and Mark” host said.

Women in politics, Ripa said, “have to be tough, but not too tough. They have to look good, but not too good. They can’t be emotional, but they can’t be cold. Or they’re too strong or not strong enough. Or what if she gets her period — will she launch a nuclear weapon?”

“I mean, it’s just the absolute crap that they have to deal with,” added Ripa, 52.

Asked by one of her podcast co-hosts if she thinks the country “will ever see a female president” during Ripa’s life, the TV personality replied, “I, unfortunately, do not.”

“It’s scary. It’s sad. It’s depressing. It’s demoralizing. it’s disheartening,” Ripa continued.

“And why? It’s that pesky thing — what’s it called again? A vagina,” Ripa said.

Ripa also discussed Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s experience as a woman in the male-dominated Senate. The Minnesota Democrat, who ran for president in 2016, is one of 25 female senators.

Klobuchar, promoting her book, “The Joy of Politics,” recalled spearheading a 2018 resolution that allowed Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) — the first senator to give birth while in office — to bring her baby onto the Senate floor.

“I often think that there needs to be an anatomy class administered to the older gentleman — and now some of the women in the House and the Senate — because I believe some of them don’t know how babies are made or where they come from, or how it works at all,” Ripa told Klobuchar.

“There’s this genuine out of sight, out of mind mentality when it comes to women working while also raising their families,” Ripa, a mom of three, continued.

“And there’s a lot of young people now that seem to have adapted that same sensibility of women, for whatever reason, cannot work while being mothers, or if they are working and raising their children it is somehow impacting their ability to do their job,” she said.

“I think that sometimes people just want to dismiss you and maybe it’s a convenient excuse sometimes,” Klobuchar said.

“Or they just have an image, especially in the Senate, where we still have an overwhelming number of men,” the lawmaker added.

“We’re up to about 25 percent women in the Senate, which doesn’t really reflect the population. And it’s just very easy for people not to imagine that you’re a senator,” Klobuchar said.