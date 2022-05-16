SAN DIEGO – For the first time in more than 50 years, Congress will be holding an open hearing on the topic of UFO’s Tuesday morning.

A big reason for this hearing, according to investigative filmmaker and UFO expert Jeremy Corbell, is the push from the public for more information and answers.

The hearing will include testimony from two top defense officials, Ronald Moultrie, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, and Scott Bray, Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence.

“This is one of the greatest mysteries of our time and there’s been a series of events that led us to this kind of landmark moment,” said Corbell.

Corbell points to the intelligence report published in 2021 where 144 UFO events were investigated between 2004 and 2021 and only one could be identified.

Of the upcoming hearing, Pentagon officials have said they will work to have a better process for identifying and analyzing the objects.

“I hope that we get more witnesses coming forward that Congress asks for more and I also hope that the chain of command is cured, that it’s healed,” said Corbell.

Government officials say they’ll also improve mitigating safety issues because so many UFO sightings have occurred near military activity.

Corbell was responsible for obtaining and releasing video of a swarm of more than 100 UFOs near Navy warships in 2019 off the coast of San Diego. The Pentagon confirmed the video. He says investigative work and videos like the ones he’s worked to share will hopefully lead to more disclosure from the government on UFOs.

“That’s the tip of the iceberg. If things are not pushed forward in the way they should be, they’re going to be pushed forward in another way and you can bank on that,” said Corbell, teasing the released of other content he’s obtained.

The Congressional hearing begins at 9 a.m. EST.