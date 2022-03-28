Elementary school teachers can expect stability in their profession for the foreseeable future, as employment in elementary school education is expected to grow by 7% by 2030.

A career as an elementary school teacher can be impactful and rewarding, as teachers help shape the development of young children in their early educational stages. Oftentimes, elementary school—especially pre-K and kindergarten—is where a child first learns to follow specific routines, socialize outside of their family environment, and comprehend rules and consequences from someone other than a family member. Elementary education also marks a child’s introduction to various subjects they will continue to learn over the years.

Some typical job duties of elementary school teachers include creating lesson plans for specific subjects such as English or math, assigning and grading homework, observing students’ performances, and communicating with parents about their child’s progress. There will always be a need for educators in society, and though there’s currently a nationwide demand for all sorts of teachers—in the subject areas of mathematics, science, special education, and teaching English as a second language, especially—there’s been a noticeable shortage of elementary school teachers in recent years.

It’s been a challenging few years for school employees, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has given way to a whole host of obstacles in retaining teachers—temporary school closures, staffing absences, low wages, and increased demands of educators, among them. In order to reduce staffing shortages, school districts are working on a variety of strategies, such as increasing compensation through federal recovery funds, creating teaching residencies, investing in more recruitment staff, adding more staff members to support students and parents, and overall focusing on employee retention.

The job outlook for educators in elementary and secondary schools is expected to change for the better. Study.com examined the total employment and growth rate for elementary school teachers projected in 2028 across every state, utilizing data from Projections Central, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.

States are ranked by expected percent increase in elementary school teacher jobs between 2018 and 2028. Estimates for average annual job openings are based on projections, taking into account annual growth and net replacement. To contextualize the current employment base across the country, Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is included for each state.

Keep reading to see how elementary school teacher employment is projected to change across the nation.

50. Maine

Projected employment in 2028: 4,830 (-6.2% decrease from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 5,760

Average annual wage in 2020: $53,640

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 340

49. Vermont

Projected employment in 2028: 3,910 (-1.8% decrease from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 3,870

Average annual wage in 2020: $62,750

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 280

48. Connecticut

Projected employment in 2028: 16,220 (-1.6% decrease from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 15,000

Average annual wage in 2020: $79,610

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,180

47. Ohio

Projected employment in 2028: 49,460 (-.9% decrease from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 52,910

Average annual wage in 2020: $64,700

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,620

46. Alaska

Projected employment in 2028: 2,260 (-.9% decrease from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 3,380

Average annual wage in 2020: $74,720

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 170

45. Illinois

Projected employment in 2028: 61,210 (-.7% decrease from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 57,880

Average annual wage in 2020: $66,140

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 4,480

44. New Hampshire

Projected employment in 2028: 5,610 (+.5% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 6,480

Average annual wage in 2020: $60,730

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 420

43. Rhode Island

Projected employment in 2028: 3,360 (+.9% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 4,020

Average annual wage in 2020: $71,640

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 250

42. Delaware

Projected employment in 2028: 4,400 (+.9% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 3,810

Average annual wage in 2020: $66,140

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 330

41. Massachusetts

Projected employment in 2028: 32,110 (+1.1% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 29,900

Average annual wage in 2020: $84,810

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,390

40. Missouri

Projected employment in 2028: 24,990 (+1.8% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 20,580

Average annual wage in 2020: $52,050

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,870

39. Hawaii

Projected employment in 2028: 6,520 (+2.2% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 4,810

Average annual wage in 2020: $65,060

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 490

38. Virginia

Projected employment in 2028: 36,440 (+2.8% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 37,160

Average annual wage in 2020: $72,620

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,750

37. Oklahoma

Projected employment in 2028: 17,830 (+2.8% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 16,670

Average annual wage in 2020: $48,570

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,350

36. Montana

Projected employment in 2028: 4,550 (+2.9% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 4,610

Average annual wage in 2020: $50,270

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 340

35. Alabama

Projected employment in 2028: 24,900 (+2.9% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 20,750

Average annual wage in 2020: $51,280

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,880

34. New Jersey

Projected employment in 2028: 45,760 (+3.2% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 37,870

Average annual wage in 2020: $73,330

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,460

33. South Carolina

Projected employment in 2028: 22,530 (+3.3% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 20,740

Average annual wage in 2020: $52,960

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,710

32. North Carolina

Projected employment in 2028: 39,420 (+3.3% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 43,200

Average annual wage in 2020: $50,130

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,990

31. West Virginia

Projected employment in 2028: 5,740 (+3.4% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 6,080

Average annual wage in 2020: $47,780

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 440

30. Michigan

Projected employment in 2028: 38,300 (+3.5% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 36,190

Average annual wage in 2020: $68,850

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,910

29. Louisiana

Projected employment in 2028: 24,220 (+3.6% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 21,580

Average annual wage in 2020: $49,620

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 80

28. Indiana

Projected employment in 2028: 26,560 (+3.6% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 25,360

Average annual wage in 2020: $53,650

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,020

27. New Mexico

Projected employment in 2028: 7,180 (+3.8% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 7,860

Average annual wage in 2020: $60,740

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 550

26. Kansas

Projected employment in 2028: 16,500 (+4.0% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 15,250

Average annual wage in 2020: $54,460

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,260

25. Minnesota

Projected employment in 2028: 24,500 (+4.6% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 23,200

Average annual wage in 2020: $62,560

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,870

24. California

Projected employment in 2028: 196,500 (+4.9% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 156,920

Average annual wage in 2020: $85,110

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 15,070

23. Tennessee

Projected employment in 2028: 29,830 (+5.2% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 27,870

Average annual wage in 2020: $53,430

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,290

22. Kentucky

Projected employment in 2028: 18,720 (+5.2% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 18,170

Average annual wage in 2020: $52,950

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,440

21. Nebraska

Projected employment in 2028: 11,900 (+5.6% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 9,020

Average annual wage in 2020: $61,890

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 920

20. Wisconsin

Projected employment in 2028: 34,590 (+5.7% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 26,790

Average annual wage in 2020: $58,340

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,670

19. Arkansas

Projected employment in 2028: 12,660 (+6.0% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 12,750

Average annual wage in 2020: $49,380

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 980

18. Wyoming

Projected employment in 2028: 2,610 (+6.1% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 2,440

Average annual wage in 2020: $59,300

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 200

17. South Dakota

Projected employment in 2028: 4,520 (+6.1% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 3,880

Average annual wage in 2020: $44,790

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 350

16. Pennsylvania

Projected employment in 2028: 56,820 (+7.1% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 53,460

Average annual wage in 2020: $69,410

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 4,430

15. Iowa

Projected employment in 2028: 23,530 (+7.1% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 16,290

Average annual wage in 2020: $55,040

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,830

14. Florida

Projected employment in 2028: 79,570 (+7.2% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 73,840

Average annual wage in 2020: $57,520

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 6,200

13. North Dakota

Projected employment in 2028: 4,410 (+7.3% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 4,190

Average annual wage in 2020: $55,850

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 350

12. Mississippi

Projected employment in 2028: 14,880 (+7.4% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 12,150

Average annual wage in 2020: $43,280

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 100

11. New York

Projected employment in 2028: 90,350 (+8.0% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 92,700

Average annual wage in 2020: $84,380

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 7,090

10. Oregon

Projected employment in 2028: 14,480 (+8.3% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 15,030

Average annual wage in 2020: $71,420

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,140

9. Texas

Projected employment in 2028: 149,970 (+10.8% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 131,370

Average annual wage in 2020: $56,760

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 11,980

8. Arizona

Projected employment in 2028: 8,690 (+11.0% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 23,370

Average annual wage in 2020: $47,910

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 700

7. Idaho

Projected employment in 2028: 8,680 (+11.3% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 8,050

Average annual wage in 2020: $50,850

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 90

6. Nevada

Projected employment in 2028: 11,840 (+13.8% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 9,870

Average annual wage in 2020: $56,780

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 960

5. Maryland

Projected employment in 2028: 34,400 (+14.4% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 27,050

Average annual wage in 2020: $77,470

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,810

4. Colorado

Projected employment in 2028: 28,870 (+15.5% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 25,130

Average annual wage in 2020: $56,150

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 2,370

3. Georgia

Projected employment in 2028: 61,500 (+15.8% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 43,610

Average annual wage in 2020: $61,290

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 5,070

2. Utah

Projected employment in 2028: 16,400 (+16.0% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 12,800

Average annual wage in 2020: $59,680

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 1,350

1. Washington

Projected employment in 2028: 39,940 (+17.4% increase from 2018)

Total employment in 2020: 29,080

Average annual wage in 2020: $74,400

Average annual job openings 2018-2028: 3,910

This story originally appeared on Study.com

and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.