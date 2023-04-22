(The Hill) – The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the House Judiciary Committee on Friday came to an agreement for Mark Pomerantz, a former senior prosecutor in the office’s criminal investigation of former President Trump, to testify before the panel.

The committee subpoenaed Pomerantz as part of its probe into the DA’s office that began after Trump predicted his forthcoming arrest in the investigation. District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) initially sought to block the subpoena, but a federal judge denied that effort earlier this week. A day later, a federal appeals court temporarily delayed Pomerantz’s deposition hours before it was scheduled to take place amid an appeal from the DA’s office.

“This evening, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office withdrew its appeal in Bragg v. Jordan. Mr. Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” a spokesperson for House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said in a statement on Friday.

Despite the previous effort to block the deposition, the Manhattan DA’s Office presented the agreement as a win.

“Our successful stay of this subpoena blocked the immediate deposition and afforded us the time necessary to coordinate with the House Judiciary Committee on an agreement that protects the District Attorney’s privileges and interests,” a spokesperson for the office said in a statement.

Pomerantz previously served as one of the DA’s office’s top prosecutors in the Trump case. He resigned in February 2022, shortly after Bragg took office and more than a year before the former president was indicted. He has said he left due to Bragg’s reluctance to seek criminal charges against Trump at the time.

Pomerantz will be questioned by the committee on May 12 alongside legal counsel from the DA’s office.