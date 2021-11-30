Holiday safety: How to protect yourself while decorating

SAN DIEGO — Placing ornaments on a tree, hanging bright lights and lighting soothing candles can be a joyful holiday tradition for many, but a dangerous one as well if not following the proper precautions.

Emergency rooms see thousands of injuries due to holiday decorating every season. In order to stay safe during the holidays, here are some ways to protect yourself while decorating from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services:

Keep potentially poisonous plants – mistletoe, holly berries, Jerusalem cherry and amaryllis – away from children

If using an artificial tree, check that it is labeled “fire resistant”

If using a live tree, cut off about two inches of the trunk to expose fresh wood for better water absorption, remember to water it and remove it from your home when it is dry

Place your tree at least three feet away from fireplaces, radiators, and other heat sources, making certain not to block doorways

Avoid placing breakable ornaments or ones with small, detachable parts on lower tree branches where small children can reach them

Only use indoor lights indoors and outdoor lights outdoors, and choose the right ladder for the task when hanging lights

Replace light sets that have broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections

Follow the package directions on the number of light sets that can be plugged into one socket

Never nail, tack, or stress wiring when hanging lights and keep plugs off the ground away from puddles and snow

Turn off all lights and decorations when you go to bed or leave the house

The risk of fire can also be prompted by candles and fireplaces in the home. Here are some tips when dealing with fire-starters:

Candle Safety: Place candles where they cannot be knocked down or blown over and out of reach of children

Keep matches and lighters up high and out of reach for children in a locked cabinet

Use flameless, rather than lighted, candles near flammable objects

Don’t burn trees, wreaths or wrapping paper in the fireplace

Always use a screen on the fireplace when a fire is burning

Never leave candles or fireplaces burning unattended or when you are asleep

Check and clean the chimney and fireplace area at least once a year