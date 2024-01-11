FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After the news broke of Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots, many were wondering how his longtime quarterback would react.

Fans didn’t have to wait long, however, since Tom Brady soon posted a heartfelt message on Instagram honoring the legacy the two built together in New England.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL,” Brady said. “He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate.”

Brady and Belichick had two decades of dominance together, which included nine Super Bowl appearances and six titles.

Dec. 12, 2016: Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick, offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady look on during a time out in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

And even through all their success, Brady said he learned the most from Belichick during the hard times.

“Some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities,” Brady said. “He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and do our job.”

To close out his remarks, Brady gave credit to Belichick for his own success.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick,” he said. “I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.”