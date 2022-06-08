PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Facebook Page is getting noticed after acknowledging Pride Month in a recent post.

The post, added on June 1, read, “During the month of June, the Marine Corps takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.” It also featured a helmet with rainbow-colored bullets.

Since then, it has received nearly 2,000 comments. While many of the comments supported the efforts, it was officer responses to hateful comments that are getting the most attention.

“My Marine Corps has gone woke. God help us,” one person wrote, to which Master Sgt. Rick Mistic responded, “If by “woke” you mean showing appreciation to a group who has made major contributions to the U.S. Military….then yes. Have a meritorious day!”

“This is a sad day! If I could I would return my title, US Marine! What happened to United we stand, divided we fall? This political correctness will be our downfall! Who ever (sic) is behind this is a disgrace and should be court martialed (sic)!” another person said.

Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough questioned court-martialing “people who respect the service of all our service members.”

“The freedoms you enjoy are currently protected by those serving in the ranks, which includes LGBTQ. You are welcome for their service,” Yarbrough wrote.

Yarbrough also “respectfully clapped back at another commenter claiming the post was “singling out” one specific group “while claiming all-inclusiveness.”

“In the Marine Corps, we treat everyone equally. Field days, working parties, and weekend duties have no room for discrimination,” Yarbrough responded.

Yarbrough and the team have defended Pride via social media since at least 2020 when the page made reference to the 10-year anniversary of the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

“It’s my favorite time of year watching CWO Yarborough (sic) respectfully destroy bigots in the comments,” one comment read.

A few others came to the comments just to ask Yarbrough to tell them to “have a meritorious day,” and, of course, he obliged.