Halyna Hutchins: What we know about the cinematographer killed by prop gun

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed Thursday while on the set of “Rust”. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office says Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed Hutchins and wounded the director. The 42-year-old was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital Thursday where she later died due to her injuries. Director Joel Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe and is receiving treatment. No other information has been released at this time about Souza.

In a tweet on Friday, Baldwin said he was heartbroken and was fully cooperating with police over the tragic accident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.” ALEC BALDWIN

According to her website, Hutchins was born in Ukraine and lived in Los Angeles. It also states she graduated with a degree in International Journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine. She also previously worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe. In 2015, she graduated from the American Film Institute. She was also selected as one of the American Cinematographers’ Rising Stars of 2019.

Hutchins is known for her work on “Archenemy,” “Darlin’,” and “Blindfire,” according to IMDb.