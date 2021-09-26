Watch live: Gabby Petito memorial service on Long Island

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito will be honored Sunday during a public service on Long Island.

The 22-year-old’s father said people can pay their respects between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Moloney’s Funeral Home in Holbrook. A live stream of the service has been provided by the funeral home in the video player below.

Petito was born and raised on Long Island. Her family lives in Blue Point.

In lieu of flowers, her family has asked for donations that will go toward a foundation they plan to set up in Petito’s name. Donations can be made online at the https://Johnnymacfoundation.org.

The Gabby Petito Foundation. No one should have to find their child on their own. We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home. We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby. #gabbypetito https://t.co/oaX4BsPcYj pic.twitter.com/I9tz5q6Hcc — joseph petito (@josephpetito) September 25, 2021

Petito was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11 after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while she and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, were on a cross-country camping trip out West.

After the missing persons report was filed, police discovered Laundrie had returned to his parents home in North Port, Florida, alone in the van on Sept. 1. He later became a person of interest after he refused to cooperate with investigators.

Prayer cards for #GabbyPetito at today’s memorial visitation in Holbrook. Poem on back written by gabby father @josephpetito Streaming at noon @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/mOZqBo7hDj — keith lopez (@pixtaker11) September 26, 2021

On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents told investigators they had not seen their son since Sept. 14. Police continued to search for him on Sunday, as Petito’s family prepared to lay her to rest.

Petito’s body was found in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Her death was deemed a homicide, meaning it was caused by another person. How she was killed was not disclosed by the medical examiner, pending further autopsy results.

Law enforcement officials have since issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie. He allegedly used a debit card and PIN to buy more than $1,000 worth of items between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, according to the indictment.

His family’s attorney noted the warrant is not for Petito’s death.

“While this arrest warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the FBI said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.