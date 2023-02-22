TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two corrections officers in Lee County, Florida, were arrested after they were found to be throwing “scalding hot water” on inmates, according to the local sheriff.

On Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrest and firing of Deputies Casey Howell and Enzo Finamore, who had worked at the Lee County Jail.

“Their actions were cruel,” Marceno said at a news conference on Wednesday morning. “It will not be tolerated.”

Marceno said the injuries were first observed by a deputy performing routine checks in the jail’s direct observation unit. That deputy notified superiors immediately.

An internal investigation determined the injuries were burns caused by “scalding hot water” that Howell and Finamore had obtained from a water dispenser. They threw the water on the inmates to “gain compliance,” according to Marceno, who called their behavior “disgusting.”

The inmates themselves did not report the injuries prior to the investigation, Marceno noted.

“We are acting on their behalf,” he said.

Howell was charged with felony official misconduct, felony battery, and misdemeanor battery. Finamore was charged with felony official misconduct, and misdemeanor battery.

Both former deputies are currently being held on bond, Marceno added.