Federal offices closed in Washington, DC due to winter storm

FILE: Workers clear snow in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

(The Hill) — Federal offices in Washington, D.C. closed on Monday because of a winter storm that is expected to bring between four and eight inches of snow to the nation’s capital.

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced on Sunday evening that all federal offices in Washington, D.C. would be closed the following day.

Despite the closure of federal offices in Washington, emergency employees are still expected to report for duty at their worksites unless directed otherwise by their agencies, according to the OPM. Similarly, telework program participants are expected to work, with narrow exceptions acceptable.

The White House also announced that the daily press briefing would be canceled due to the winter weather on Monday.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang increased its snowfall forecast Monday morning to between 4 and 8 and inches, up from its previous 3- to 6-inch prediction the day before.

The heaviest snowfall is expected between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. eastern time, according to the Post.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area early Monday morning, which will remain in effect until 4 p.m. ET. The agency is predicting total snow accumulations of between 5 and 10 inches.

Some congressional lawmakers are expected to travel back to Washington, D.C. on Monday following the winter recess. The Senate is still expected to meet at noon despite the winter storm.

The House, however, is not in session on Monday.