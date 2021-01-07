FBI seeks tips on those who stormed Capitol building

SAN DIEGO – In the aftermath of a violent mob’s takeover of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, authorities are searching for dozens of persons of interest tied to the vandalism and destruction.

The deadly insurrection in the nation’s capital drew in attendees from San Diego and all parts of the country — including a local woman who was shot and killed by authorities. Now FBI officials and law enforcement agencies in Washington D.C. want people to send in tips if they can identify any of the people in question.

Eighty arrests had been made as of Thursday tied to the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol, but authorities say many other persons of interest are still out there.

The Metropolitan Police Department in D.C. put out dozens of images Thursday, calling on the public’s help to identify agitators. Those pictures include people holding sticks, scaling walls and inside offices as various acts of vandalism were carried out.

“We also have shared these images with the regional airport authorities,” Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said. We have members of the Metropolitan Police Department that are scouring the area hotels and businesses trying to identify some of these individuals that still may be taking up residence within our city.”

Potential charges for suspects range from unlawful entry, to destruction of federal property and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The FBI reported it already has received more than 4,000 tips tied to photos and videos, many of which are up close, clear images.

#FBIWFO is seeking the public's assistance in identifying those who made unlawful entry into U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. If you witnessed unlawful violent actions contact the #FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos/videos at https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/iSeA3UMeyz pic.twitter.com/TW7fma4QDE — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

“We live in the age of social media as you may know a lot of people who were at the Capitol yesterday actually put pictures of themselves on social media,” said Craig Barkacs, a professor of business law at the University of San Diego. “So one of the things the FBI is doing is reaching out to the public at large to help identify some of these people, but they also have facial recognition technology.”

People are urged to fill out an online form on the FBI’s website and attach photos and videos along with any information to help identify the people of interest or call 800-225-5324 to report tips.