FBI, police offer $10K for information about boy found dead along trail

LAS VEGAS — The FBI is joining Las Vegas police to offer a $10,000 reward for information to identify a boy whose body was found hidden near the main highway between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released new images Thursday of the unidentified boy, now referred to by law enforcement as “John Little Zion Doe.” A forensic artist at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created the digitally-enhanced images to depict what the child may have looked like before he was found dead on May 28 in Mountain Springs, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released new images of an unidentified boy found dead on May 28, 2021 in Mountain Springs, Nevada. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The images were created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to depict what the child may have looked like before his death. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Las Vegas police say they’ve checked hundreds of tips since hikers found the boy’s body at the Mountain Springs Trailhead. Authorities say he was probably left there after dark on May 27.

Police say it’s clear the child was killed. Investigators think he was between 8 and 10 years old and was from somewhere in southern Nevada or nearby Southern California.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.