FBI continues search for Capitol riot suspects

Investigators continue to urge members of the public to help identify people connected to violence at the U.S. Capitol.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has shared a steady stream of photos showing people accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol building and assaulting law enforcement officers. The dozens of images are posted on the FBI website with information about how to report their identities.
Anyone with information about the suspects or anyone who witnessed unlawful, violent actions at the Capitol or in the area is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit information, photos and video that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.
The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Many buildings have been boarded up and fenced off after governors declared states of emergency, closed capitols to the public and called up troops ahead of Inauguration Day.
National Guard troops patrolled the California Capitol and streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Thursday deploying 1,000 National Guard members to secure California’s Capitol and other state buildings.