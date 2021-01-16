FBI continues search for Capitol riot suspects

Investigators continue to urge members of the public to help identify people connected to violence at the U.S. Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has shared a steady stream of photos showing people accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol building and assaulting law enforcement officers. The dozens of images are posted on the FBI website with information about how to report their identities.

Help the #FBI identify this woman who allegedly unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, submit a tip to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. When providing a tip on any of the below photos, please refer to photograph 110. https://t.co/QkV52OYdZ2 @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/iANB6bZ96z — FBI (@FBI) January 17, 2021

Anyone with information about the suspects or anyone who witnessed unlawful, violent actions at the Capitol or in the area is asked to contact the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI. You can also submit information, photos and video that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol.

The #FBI needs you to help us identify individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol and assaulted law enforcement officers on January 6. Visit https://t.co/hkcBlo0brL to see a new poster with more people. If you recognize someone, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/CniVghTYQr — FBI (@FBI) January 16, 2021

The FBI has warned of plans for armed protests at state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Many buildings have been boarded up and fenced off after governors declared states of emergency, closed capitols to the public and called up troops ahead of Inauguration Day.

National Guard troops patrolled the California Capitol and streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an order Thursday deploying 1,000 National Guard members to secure California’s Capitol and other state buildings.