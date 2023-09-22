(WJW) – If you love binging TV, then an online casino may have the job for you.

OnlineCasinos.com is looking for a professional TV binger to watch and review popular TV shows.

The selected candidate will be tasked with providing comprehensive reviews, insightful commentary and engaging content for the platform’s users.

The chosen candidate will evaluate shows’ storyline quality, character development, production values and overall viewer experience. Additionally, they’ll share their recommendations on social media.

So, what does it pay? The binger gets $2,000 plus $500 for snacks and the cost of a Netflix subscription.

Also, it’s a remote job, so you can do it from anywhere.

What will you be watching? Netflix’s most streamed shows of all time — which includes “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things” and “Wednesday.”

According to the application page, the winner will need to score each TV series out of 10, based on:

Binge-ability rating: The likeliness of you watching more than one episode in each sitting

Distractibility rating: How often you found yourself distracted during the show (with work emails, cooking, texting your pals)

Snooze-ability rating: The likeliness the show will send you to sleep

‘Take two’ rating: The likeliness that you’d re-watch the series

The grand finale rating: Just how wowed you were at the season finale

Applications close at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Apply here.