(KTLA) – Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to the LAPD.

The 27-year-old starter was arrested Sunday night, booked and later released on $50,000 bond, according to inmate records.

No other details about the incident or the arrest have been released by the Los Angeles Police Department, though the Los Angeles Times reported it is believed to have occurred at BMO Stadium, a soccer stadium where LAFC played Inter Miami.

Urías was among the celebrities who attended the game in which star Lionel Messi played.

The left-handed pitcher, who was pivotal in the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series win, last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

He is set to appear in court on Sept. 27, during the last week of baseball’s regular season, ESPN reported.

In a statement late Monday morning, the Dodgers said they are aware of the incident involving Urías.

“While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time,” the team said on X, the social media platform formerly Twitter.

Urías had been previously arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in Los Angeles back in May 2019.

He was placed on administrative leave while Major League Baseball conducted an investigation, and was ultimately suspended for 20 games.